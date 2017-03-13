A heal-good story: Darling returns early for Blackhawks

Scott Darling is a fast healer.

The Blackhawks’ backup goalie was supposed to miss three weeks with an upper-body injury but has returned after only 10 days. Darling will back up Corey Crawford on Tuesday in Montreal for the start of a three-game trip.

“I was lucky it didn’t take the full three weeks like we thought,” said Darling, who was injured March 3 in a morning skate at the United Center. “I’m back and ready to go. I don’t know if I’m going to play [on the trip], but if they need me, I’m ready to go.”

Coach Joel Quenneville didn’t rule out playing Darling this week but didn’t say he would. Darling has worked with goaltending coach Jimmy Waite recently and feels ready.

Blackhawks goalie Scott Darling poke-checks the puck away from the Penguins' Patric Hornqvist. | Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

He also became the NHL’s leader in save percentage (.931) by percentage points over Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk. Darling has 26 appearances to Dubnyk’s 54, but 22 is the minimum to be ranked. Each goalie is listed at .931, but Darling just edged ahead after Dubnyk allowed two goals on two shots Sunday against the Hawks.

“I didn’t do the math,” Darling said. “It’s cool. You can take it for what it is. It’s a small sample size, but it’s cool to see your name alongside [Braden Holtby], Dubnyk and [Sergei Bobrovsky].”

Hawks sign Louis

On Monday, the Hawks signed forward Anthony Louis, who completed his senior season at Miami of Ohio recently with career highs in goals (14) and points (39). The Hawks selected Louis, 22, in the sixth round of the 2013 draft.

He had 46 goals and 80 assists in 145 games for Miami and will report to Rockford.