All-Star closer Wade Davis hopes to talk to Cubs about a return in ’18

MILWAUKEE – Cubs closer Wade Davis spends about as much emotion on his impending free agent status as he does on the mound in the ninth inning.

“Not even thinking about it,” he said. “Literally irrelevant at this point.”

It’s not irrelevant to the Cubs – who will be in the market for a closer this winter and will be hard-pressed to do better than the veteran right-hander with 32 saves in 32 chances this year.

Davis, 32, said he hasn’t considered so much as how many years he might seek. But he said he hopes the Cubs want to talk about bringing him back when the time comes.

“It’s been good. The season’s gone by fast, which is a good sign,” he said. “When the season goes by fast it means you’re having fun and things are going your direction. It’s definitely been a very good experience.”

Davis, the Cubs’ lone All-Star this season, was acquired from Kansas City last December in a trade for outfielder Jorge Soler.

He’s one of the biggest reasons the team is in position to clinch a second consecutive division championship in the next few days – producing a 1.95 ERA and setting a franchise record for consecutive save chances converted. He has a 38-save streak overall.

The top closer on the market this winter, he makes $10 million this year and could command the big-ticket kind of price that Cubs president Theo Epstein has tended to avoid for closers.

Davis also has been an ideal fit with the Cubs this year and could be hard to resist, especially as a handful of big salaries fall off the books after this year.

“I think there’s a chance for anything,” pitching coach Chris Bosio said before quickly emphasizing the focus on the task at hand.

“He’s had a great year,” Epstein said earlier in the week. “He’s been a leader out there. Any team would love to have him. But we’re not to the winter yet.”

Davis has other things on his mind right now, too, he said.

“I’m just kind of anxious to win a World Series,” he said, “and then go hunting.”

