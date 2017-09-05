Alligator gar: The fine print of reintroduction plan in Illinois

Yesterday, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources sent around the announcement of publication of “Fish Species Management Plan for Alligator Gar in Illinois.”

The plan is online here.

I wanted to sleep on it, before commenting.

It seems like a generally good plan.

But I tend to worry about what I feel is a cavalier attitude on the part of the IDNR when it comes to harvest; especially in the early years of reintroduction. By that I mean right now, other than restrictions on commercial harvest there are no regulations on harvest of alligator gar, even though the state is going to a great deal of effort and some cost to reintroduce them.

I also understand it is very difficult to distinguish young alligator gar from other species of gar. But I would err on the side of caution and put a short-term shutdown on gar harvest (hook-and-line or bowfishing) in the site-specific restocked waters for a few years.

Otherwise, I find it one of the more exciting reintroductions in the history of Illinois outdoors.

Here is the press release from the IDNR: