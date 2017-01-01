Alshon Jeffery promises Super Bowl win; will it be with Bears?

MINNEAPOLIS – Receiver Alshon Jeffery made a very bold prediction about next season after the Bears were walloped 38-10 by the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday.

“I guarantee you we’ll win a Super Bowl next year,” Jeffery said.

Wait, what?

Jeffery seemed serious.

But seriously, will he even be on the team next season?

“Right now, I’m a Chicago Bear,” said Jeffery, who played this season out on a $14.6 million franchise tag. “But it’s a business at the end of the day.”

Jeffery didn’t come through with the season that he hoped would turn into a big payday. He had 52 catches for 821 yards and only two touchdowns.

Jeffery didn’t prove that he could produce without Jay Cutler under center, while others, namely receiver Cam Meredith, did. Cutler’s future with the Bears also is in question. Jeffery also was suspended four games for violating the NFL’s rules for performance-enhancing drugs.

Last year, Jeffery was looking for a contract that would put him in the upper echelon for receivers. If he does again, the Bears likely are looking at another stalemate with Jeffery and his camp this offseason.

The Bears were hesitant to pay a player with his durability concerns. Rewarding him with a lucrative long-term deal would have been a bad precedent to set for the rebuilding Bears.

The same applies this year after his suspension. Jeffery being voted a team captain only goes so far. Cutler was, too.

Signing Jeffery to the franchise tag for next season will cost more than $17 million.

“I know what type of player I am,” said Jeffery, who was a non-factor against the Vikings, making one catch for 10 yards.

Overall, general manager Ryan Pace faces a predicament at receiver this offseason.

Beyond Jeffery, Kevin White, the Bears’ first-round pick in 2015, is coming off his second major surgery on his lower left leg. As a result, expectations for him will be tempered.

Veteran Eddie Royal also is a candidate to be released. He’s due $5 million next season and has only appeared in only 18 games the past two years because of various injuries.

Will Jeffery let his agent know that he would like to remain with the Bears?

“That’s between Mr. Pace and my agent to decide,” Jeffery said. “Right now, I’m a Chicago Bear, and I’m happy with it.”