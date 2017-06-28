Anthony Rizzo blasts Miguel Montero for ripping Cubs pitchers

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo blasted teammate Miguel Montero over the catcher’s comments that blamed pitcher Jake Arrieta for allowing seven stolen bases in a 6-1 loss to the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.

“It really sucked because the stolen bases go to me, and when you really look at it, the pitcher doesn’t give me any time,” Montero said after the game. “So it’s just like, ‘Yeah OK Miggy can’t throw nobody out,’ but my pitcher doesn’t hold anybody on. …

“That’s the reason why they were running left and right today because they know he was slow to the plate. Simple as that. It’s a shame that it’s my fault because I didn’t throw anybody out.”

In an interview Wednesday morning on WMVP-AM (1000), Rizzo responded and lashed at Montero.

Rizzo criticized Montero’s decision to talk to the media rather than address the matter privately. “He’s frustrated. He’s obviously frustrated. When anytime anyone steals seven bases, Miggy gets frustrated.

“It’s his second time barking at the media and not just going to his teammates. As a veteran like he is, you’d think he’d make smart decisions about it.”

Montero had criticized Maddon during an radio interview for lack of communication and lack of playing time in the regular season and postseason.

“We win as a team and we lose at a team. When you start pointing fingers, I think that labels you as a selfish player.”

“We have another catcher who throws everyone out who steals.”