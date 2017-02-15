Arrieta: ‘Still an opportunity’ for an extension with Cubs

MESA, Ariz. – It remains a long shot as spring training gets underway for the Cubs, but Jake Arrieta said Wednesday morning he expects to talk to the Cubs again about a contract extension before he becomes a free agent next fall. And he suggested a deal might be possible.

“There’s an open dialogue there. I think we will have talks,” said the 2015 Cy Young winner and 2016 All-Star. “But it’s not my No. 1 priority. I just wanted to focus on my health and coming into camp as well rested and in as good of shape as I possibly can. That’s the position I’m in.

“If we have those conversations we’ll sit down and hash some things out and see if we can get something worked out. If it happens, great. If not, I’ll continue to move forward and take it day by day and focus on being as good as I can.”

Team president Theo Epstein said during Cubs Convention, he, too, expects to talk again at some point with Scott Boras, Arrieta’s agent, about an extension.

Jake Arrieta in Game 2 of last fall's World Series.

But Arrieta has said he doesn’t plan to offer a market discount to the club. And Boras has compared Arrieta favorably to another of his clients, Max Scherzer, who got a seven-year, $210 million from the Nationals after the 2014 season. Arrieta will be 31 when next season opens, and the Cubs are unlikely to go all in for a megadeal, despite how important the right-hander has been to their success during back-to-back deep postseason runs (including a Game 6 elimination victory in the World Series).

“It feels like only a few months ago that I was traded over here and starting my career as a Cub in 2013,” said Arrieta, who was acquired from the Orioles, with Pedro Strop, in the Scott Feldman trade. “And I’ve had some incredible experiences with this organization. I owe a lot to this team and this organization and the ownership.

“I don’t want to see that time come to an end, my time as a Cub. But unfortunately the business side of the game shows its head every once in a while. But I still think there’s an opportunity and chance that we can have good conversations as far as an extension’s concerned and see if we can get something worked out.”