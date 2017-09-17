Bears embarrassed by Buccaneers, 29-7

TAMPA, Fla. — Moments after the Bears narrowly lost their season opener, coach John Fox was optimistic.

“I think, right now, we’re a pretty good football team,” he said.

No they’re not.

Sunday’s 29-7 loss — Or was it a thrashing? An embarrassment? A debacle? — to the Buccaneers proved that, and worse, to even the most rosy-glassed observer.

Buccaneers fans cheer the Bears' blowout. (AP)

A pretty good football team doesn’t run out a quarterback, Mike Glennon, to throw first-half two interceptions, with one returned by Robert McClain 47 yards for a touchdown. Or a passer that fumbles as he’s raising the ball up before he’s sacked, giving the Bucs only 35 yards to drive for their second touchdown, a 1-yard Jacquizz Rodgers plunge.

Nor does a good team try to catch, only to fumble, a punt as it was rolling to a stop, as rookie Tarik Cohen did one play before Jameis Winston threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Mike Evans to go up, 10-0.

A good team doesn’t commit a defensive holding penalty on three different third-down incomplete passes, the way Willie Young and Danny Trevathan (twice) did.

It does not look unprepared, unenthusiastic and rusty against a team playing their first full-contact game in 18 days. It does not need a garbage-time touchdown pass — 14 yards from Glennon to Deonte Thompson — to avoid its first shutout since quarterback Jimmy Clausen was fed to the wolves in Seattle in 2015.

It doesn’t watch a Pro Bowl running back, Jordan Howard, carry seven times for nine yards, a staggeringly feeble feat even by their offense’s popgun standards.

One week after the Bears were a 5-yard pass away from beating the defending NFC champions, they left Raymond James Stadium in disarray. They have a full-blown quarterback controversy on their hands, too, after Glennon went 31-for-45 for 301 empty passing yards and a passer rating of 76.2. The Bears defended Glennon’s lack of gaudy passing numbers last week by praising his ability to protect the football. Sunday, it was nonexistent.

Drafted second overall in April, Mitch Trubisky has impressed the Bears enough to earn a backup designation. Sunday, he merely stood on the sideline in a baseball cap.

Fox has yet to win a game in September with the Bears; all but two — the last two season openers — coming by more than eight points.

They’ve lost those games by a combined 125 points. It figures to only get uglier: the Bears have one more September game on their schedule — at home Sunday against the Steelers.