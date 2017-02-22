Bears hire Brandon Staley to coach outside linebackers

The Bears might have renowned defensive coordinator Vic Fangio around to coach their outside linebackers, but the team never ruled out bringing in some help.

That help officially would be Brandon Staley.

On the same day that receivers coach Zach Azzanni was added to coach John Fox’s staff, the Bears named Staley their outside linebackers coach. He replaces Clint Hurtt, whose contract was not renewed and is now with the Seahawks.

Staley was recently named defensive coordinator at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, where he followed new head coach Tom Arth from Division-III John Carroll. Staley was named the Division-III coordinator of the year in 2016.

Vic Fangio stretches before a Bears practice. (AP)

In other coaching news, the Bears brought back Derius Swinton II to be their assistant special-teams coach. Swinton left the Bears before last season to be the 49ers’ special-teams coordinator.