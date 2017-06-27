Bears’ Virginia McCaskey named one of most powerful women in sports

When she gets angry, heads roll.

Bears matriarch Virginia Halas McCaskey’s 2014 comment that she was “pissed off” about the team’s record and poor play helped contribute to the team’s overhaul that ousted coach Marc Trestman and general manager Phil Emery.

ADWEEK named her one of the most powerful “The Most Powerful Women in Sports: 35 Executives and Influencers Winning Over the Next Generation of Fans”

Read more and see who else made the list.