Brian Urlacher one of two former Bears named to college HOF

Former linebacker Brian Urlacher was one of two former Bears players announced Monday as a member of the 10-player College Football Hall of Fame class.

Adrian Peterson, a running back at Georgia Southern from 1998-2001 — setting the Div. I rushing record with 6,559 yards, which still stands — joins his former teammate in the hall.

Urlacher was a defensive back at New Mexico from 1996-99, earning consensus first-team All-America honors and conference player of the year honors, before being picked ninth by the Bears in the 2000 draft.

The 10 players and three coaches were whittled down from a list of 75 players from the Div. I-A level and 95 more from lower ranks. More than 12,000 National Football Foundation voters selected the class, which includes: Notre Dame linebacker Bob Crable, San Diego State running back Marshall Faulk, Michigan State receiver and future Dodgers star Kirk Gibson, USC quarterback Matt Leinart, Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning, Texas tackle Bob McKay, Texas A&M linebacker Dat Nguyen and Boston College nose guard Mike Ruth.

Coaches Danny Ford, Steve Spurrier and Larry Kehres also made the list.