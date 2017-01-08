Bulls sign point guard Ryan Arcidiacono to a two-way contract

The Bulls announced the signing of former Villanova guard Ryan Arcidiacono to a two -way contract.

Arcidiacono appeared in five games for the Bulls’ Summer League team this year and averaged 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists per contest.

He played four seasons at Villanova and was named the NCAA tournament Most Outstanding Player in their 2016 championship run in 2016. He was named first-team 2015 All-Big East and Co-Player of the Year in the conference in 2015. He averaged 11.1 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 3.7 apg and 1.17 spg at Villanova.

Arcidiacono went undrafted in 2016 and appeared in three preseason games for the San Antonio Spurs and eight games for the Austin Spurs of the NBA Development League.

San Antonio Spurs guard Ryan Arcidiacono (7) evades Houston Rockets guard Bobby Brown during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game, Friday, Oct. 21, 2016, in San Antonio. San Antonio won 114-99. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

Teams are permitted to have two two-way players on their roster at any given time, in addition to their 15-man regular-season roster. A Bulls two-way player will play for the team’s G League affiliate – the Windy City Bulls in Hoffman Estates – but can spend up to 45 days with Bulls, not including any time before Windy City’s training camp and at after their season.