Bulls will remain very vague about a Rajon Rondo playoff return

The running joke throughout this season was Fred Hoiberg gave up his medical practice last year.

The second-year coach was much more detailed when it came to injuries in his rookie campaign, enough so that the organization reportedly told him to start keeping injury updates as vague as possible.

That’s why the timetable on Rajon Rondo’s fractured right thumb is “indefinitely.’’

What Hoiberg would detail was that the injury occurred in the third quarter of Game 2, but that Rondo continued to play through it in that Bulls win, thinking it was just jammed or a mild sprain. By Thursday night, however, it wasn’t improving, and an x-ray confirmed the bad news.

“It shows the toughness of Rajon Rondo to continue to fight through and battle and play pretty much the rest of that game,’’ Hoiberg said. “[Thursday] night, you could tell in talking to him that something wasn’t right. Everybody who plays this game jams fingers and thumbs all the time. But he said this one was a little different. So to get the news [Thursday] night was very tough.’’

According to Hoiberg, the cast will come off next week, and then Rondo will again go through another x-ray to see if there’s improvement.

Hoiberg did make it sound that Rondo would miss the entire Celtics series, but beyond that he did his job and was vague.

Early message

While the play of the Bulls bench throughout the early games of the playoffs might be surprising many, don’t include the likes of Dwyane Wade in that majority.

Wade saw first-hand how prepared that group was in the first practice heading into the start of postseason play.

“That first day in practice to prepare for this series, they kicked our butt,’’ Wade said of the second unit. “They were out there about an hour before us, preparing, getting ready. And now you see it. We looked at each other like, ‘We’re going to be good’ because those guys are ready and are pushing us.

“We believe and trust in those guys. And we need that. We need someone to step up off the bench and make an impact.’’

Rookie Paul Zipser called it a huge practice for everybody involved.

“It was just like the intensity, you just saw how we were going to play the next game, especially in Boston, how you’ve got to show up as a team,’’ Zipser said. “So everybody, literally everybody, it was a big-time practice and it was important for us.’’

Adjustment time

Looking to switch things up for Game 3, Boston coach Brad Stevens went to 31-year-old Gerald Green in the starting lineup, benching Amir Johnson.

Johnson had only scored seven total points through the first two games, and was destroyed on the boards, grabbing six total.

“Shooting, length and athleticism,’’ Stevens said of the reason.

It seemed to work in setting a tone, as Green finished the first quarter a plus-six in the plus/minus category, and the Celtics outscored the Bulls 33-15.