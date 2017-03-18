Burnett lifts Morgan Park over Fenwick for Class 3A state title

Morgan Park celebrates after its comeback win against Fenwick in the Class 3A state championship game Saturday in Peoria. | Worsom Robinson/For the Sun-Times

PEORIA — Morgan Park freshman Nimari Burnett might play in the NBA someday. It’s almost guaranteed he’ll be a star in college. His ceiling is unbelievably high. However his story winds up, it almost certainly will begin with what happened Saturday at Carver Arena in the Class 3A state championship game.

The Mustangs were without star junior Ayo Dosunmu, the team’s leading scorer and point guard. He injured his foot in the semifinals Friday. Morgan Park trailed most of the fourth quarter but forced overtime. Burnett knew the final four minutes had to be his time.