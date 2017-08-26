Could big month by the Bryzzo Souvenir Co. be key to Cubs’ September?

PHILADELPHIA – Before the Cubs’ 17-2 victory over the worst team in baseball Saturday night turned into a rout in the seventh inning, Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo offered a glimpse of how the Cubs might pull off the kind of runaway month of baseball down the stretch that they’ve waited much of the year to find.

Trailing 2-0 to the Phillies after rookie sensation Rhys Hoskins’ first-inning homer, the Cubs got one back in the second, and then Bryant was hit by a pitch in the third with one out and one on, just ahead of Rizzo’s go-ahead three-run homer.

Then in the fifth inning, they hit back-to-back homers to make it 6-2.

By the time Bryant walked to load the bases in the big seventh and Rizzo followed with a single, Bryant had reached in every trip to the plate, and Rizzo had nine total bases and five RBIs.

Rizzo (left) and Bryant finished 1 and 4 in the NL MVP race last year, and their September finish could be the key to the Cubs finishing off the NL Central race this year.

“You can’t really control when and where and what time you get hot,” Bryant said. “But sure it would be cool to kind of hit a bunch of homers at the same time and score a bunch of runs.”

Nearly five months into the season, the Cubs lead the National League Central by 3 1/2 games, and their core middle-of-the-order hitters have strong numbers for the season.

But Bryant and Rizzo – who finished first and fourth in the league’s MVP voting last year – haven’t been hot together for a sustained stretch yet this season.

If something like that were to start now?

Manager Joe Maddon said he sees a lot to like already with his hitters.

“But it goes without saying if those two guys were to get simultaneously going, it would be kind of nice for us,” he said.

Already, their 2015 Cy Young winner Jake Arrieta is on a 10-start hot streak like he hasn’t had since at least early last season.

And after seven strong innings against the Phillies on Saturday, Kyle Hendricks has his first victory since May 24, and a three-start stretch of commanding starts (2.37 ERA) that has him looking all the way back from a month-long finger hand injury – and a lot like the pitcher he was when he led the majors in ERA last year.

“It’s been a process the last four or five games,” said Hendricks, who also becamse the first Cubs pitcher in 14 years to get two hits in an inning (seventh). “It’s really started to click more and more every game.”

Next?

That might be Rizzo, who has followed his National League Player of the Week performance by going 8-for-19 (.421) with two homers, four walks, and six RBIs in the first five games of a six-game road trip.

“It’s the end of August so the body’s kind of in that period of just [needing] to get to the next couple weeks and the adrenaline starts taking over,” said Rizzo, whose 29th and 30th homers Saturday put him just two short of his career high with 34 games to play.

“I try to be as consistent as I can be the entire year. I expect nothing different in September going forward, just being consistent,” he said.

For Bryant, the season got a lot more challenging the sixth game out of the All-Star break when he suffered a sprain in the crease between the pinkie and ring fingers on his left hand.

He said it has “gotten a ton better” since then, but he’s been told by the training staff he likely will deal with discomfort the rest of the season, and he gets maintenance treatment daily.

But he makes no excuses, and it hasn’t prevented some big games at the plate in recent weeks.

“I’m in a perfectly fine place,” Bryant said. “There’s always things that you battle through each year, and this year it happens to be my hand.

“That’s OK. What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger,” he said. “I’ve used this whole season as a big learning experience for me, just how to handle certain things, like that. I feel like I’ve learned a bunch from that.”

Like Rizzo, Bryant won’t predict any individual performances in September. But he likes their chances of staying in that “perfectly fine place.”

“Hopefully this last month we’ll just continue being who we are,” he said.

