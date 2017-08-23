CSN Chicago to be rebranded ‘NBC Sports Chicago’ on Oct. 2

Comcast SportsNet Chicago will be rebranded NBC Sports Chicago beginning Oct. 2.

The name change is part of a branding change with the five regional CSN-branded sports networks owned by Comcast-NBC Universal.

CSN Chicago, CSN Northwest and CSN Philadelphia will combine “NBC Sports” with their current regional designations: NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Northwest and NBC Sports Philadelphia. This name shift has been slowly occurring since Comcast acquired NBC Universal in 2011.

The change will not involve programming currently available on the network. The only change viewers might notice will be new graphics and network logo that will feature the NBC Peacock.

The network is jointly owned by the NBC Sports Group, the Cubs, the White Sox, the Bulls and the Blackhawks.