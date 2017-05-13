Cubs promote former No. 1 pick Ian Happ to majors, starts Saturday

Baseball 05/13/2017, 02:01pm
Gordon Wittenmyer
@GDubCub | email

ST. LOUIS – Just when it looked like the Cubs had all their touted young hitters in the big leagues trying to defend a World Series championship, they added yet another one Saturday.

Ian Happ, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2015 draft, was promoted from AAA Iowa to help cover a series of minor injuries among lineup regulars.

The switch-hitting infielder-outfielder was in the lineup, batting second and playing right field.

The Cubs now have their last five No. 1 picks on the roster, including Javy Baez (2011), Albert Almora Jr. (2012), Kris Bryant (2013), Kyle Schwarber (2014).

Ian happ

Previously from Sports

Mitch Trubisky on 1st Bears practice: 'They wanna see me run the show'
Blackhawks' Stan Bowman sets record straight
A look at how Bears will prepare Mike Glennon, develop Mitch Trubisky
Bears fourth-round pick Eddie Jackson limited in minicamp debut

Stories from around the web you may like