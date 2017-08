Cubs put Addison Russell on 10-day DL, recall Rob Zastryzny from Iowa

The Cubs' Addison Russell hits a single against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the second inning at Wrigley Field on August 2, 2017. | Jon Durr/Getty Images

The Cubs today placed infielder Addison Russell on the 10-day disabled list (retroactive to August 2) with a right foot strain and recalled left-handed pitcher Rob Zastryzny from Class AAA Iowa.

Zastryzny will available for the Cubs this afternoon as they begin their three-game series against the Nationals at Wrigley Field.