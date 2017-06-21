Cubs walk home eventual winner to Padres, lose 3-2

Luis Torrens was only in the game because Austin Hedges was still on the shelf after Anthony Rizzo slid into the Padres catcher Monday night.

Yet the backup faced Koji Uehara with the bases loaded in the eighth inning Wednesday and drew a walk, giving the Padres a 3-2 lead they wouldn’t give up, keeping the Cubs from a three-game sweep of their brief homestand.

The Cubs scored their two runs on Ian Happ’s home run to right-centerfield in the fourth inning off Craig Stammen, who relieved Miguel Diaz. Diaz left in the third inning with a strained right forearm.

The Padres scored one in the fifth when Stammen doubled over Kris Bryant’s head and scored on a Jose Pirela single to center. Erick Aybar homered n the sixth to tie the game.

Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Koji Uehara wipes his face Wednesday. (AP)

Anthony Rizzo’s seven-game streak of reaching base in the first inning ended when he hit a fly ball to right field.

The Cubs had only two hits.