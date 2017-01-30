David Ross accepts MLB analyst position with ESPN

David Ross at the Cubs Convention Opening Ceremony at the Sheraton Grand Chicago earlier this month. ESPN has hired Ross as an MLB analyst. | Santiago Covarrubias/Sun-Times

Unlike most retirees, former Cubs catcher David Ross has kept himself busy. After the 2016 season, Ross accepted a front office position with the Cubs, where he’ll be helping with baseball operations and assist with major league operations, player development and scouting.

Now, Ross has another line to add to his baseball resume.

ESPN announced Monday morning that Ross, who helped the Cubs win the 2016 World Series, would join the sports media giant as an MLB analyst. He previously was a guest analyst during 2014 and 2015. It’s not clear as to how he’ll balance working for the Cubs and ESPN.

Ross said he’s looking forward to the new opportunity to discuss baseball with his colleagues.

“It truly is the worldwide leader in sports, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to join this incredible team,” Ross said in a statement. “We’re going to have a lot of fun this season.”

Over the span of his 15 years in the Major Leagues, Ross had a career .229 batting average and scored two World Series rings — one with the Boston Red Sox in 2013 and another with the Cubs in 2016.

In 2016, Ross, 39, became the oldest baseball player to hit a home run in a Game 7 of a World Series.

ESPN senior coordinating producer Seth Markman called Ross a “proven leader,” and said he believes Ross’ charisma and humor will benefit him in his media career.

“The expertise he’s amassed during his memorable career, which includes the unique experience of winning World Series championships with two iconic franchises, will greatly benefit our audience,” Markman said in a statement.