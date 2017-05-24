Delle Donne plays through nerves, leads Mystics past her former team

Washington Mystics starElena Delle Donne played against her former team for the first time on Wednesday when she led the Mystics to a victory over the Sky at Allstate Arena. (AP photo)

Elena Delle Donne walked into Allstate Arena, her WNBA home for the past four years, and promptly made her her first trip into the visitor’s locker room.

The bizarre nature of the day certainly wasn’t lost on the former Sky star and 2015 league MVP.

In just her fourth regular-season game with the Washington Mystics on Wednesday, Delle Donne faced her former team for the first time. Her 21 points and eight rebounds led the Mystics to an 82-67 win over the Sky – the only team Delle Donne had played for before being traded in the offseason.

Admittedly, Delle Donne found it impossible to treat Wednesday’s matinee as just another game. After her pregame warm-ups, Delle Donne exchanged pleasantries with many of her former teammates as she attempted to work through the anxiety that accompanied her first return trip back.

“I’m a human being, I’m aware of being back here, it being different, things that have been said,” Delle Donne said. “But the biggest thing is, I’m thrilled with where I am at and I’m really happy with [The Mystics]. I feel like we can really progress and it’s been a great road so far.”

While the Mystics picked up their first road victory, Wednesday’s loss dropped the Sky to 1-3. The Sky only trailed by two points at halftime before Delle Donne scored 13 of her game-high 21 points and overcame some first-half shooting struggles.

Delle Donne finished the game 7-for-15 from the field, but overcame a slow start before finishing as one of four Mystics scorers to reach double figures. Afterward, she credited her teammates for helping to settle in on what was anything but normal.

At least for Delle Donne.

While the star forward adjusted to being a guest in her former home, veteran Sky guard Allie Quigley said she didn’t cross paths with Delle Donne. Quigley, playing her first game for the Sky since returning from playing in Turkey, scored 13 points along with Stefanie Dolson – who came to the Sky in the Delle Donne trade. Cappie Pondexter paced the Sky with 17 points and 10 assists.

“I’ve been on so many teams that players leave,” Quigley said. “It’s just the reality of the situation. I’m sure it was more weird [for Delle Donne] than it was for us.”

Delle Donne is averaging 21.5 points per game for the Mystics – a team she set her sights on due to the close proximity it would put her in to her family and specifically to her older sister, Lizzie, who is stricken with autism and cerebral palsy. While this week’s trip to Chicago offered Delle Donne many of the comforts of home – with the exception of not being able to visit Wrigley Field for a Cubs game – Delle Donne said despite Wednesday’s awkwardness, which included being hardly recognized by a crowd made up mostly by school-aged children – her move to Washington has brought plenty of happiness.

The Sky and Mystics play again on Friday at the Verizon Center.

“Obviously there’s nerves,” Delle Donne said of facing the Sky for the first time. “It’s weird being here and all the talk around it and just wanting to get this game under my belt, getting back here, getting through this game and getting a win. I’m just thrilled we were able to get through it.”

Follow me on Twitter @JeffArnold_.