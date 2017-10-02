Did the January ‘team meeting’ turn the Bulls season around?

PHOENIX – In Dwyane Wade’s mind, the regular-season finale against Brooklyn will be judgment day for this season’s Bulls.

That’s when the veteran will find out if harsh words from both him and teammate Jimmy Butler a few weeks back actually resonated.

“When I said it to you guys, I said, ‘We’ll see.’ But not now. Way too soon,’’ Wade said.

It was after a Jan. 25 loss to Atlanta that both Wade and Butler went hard into their teammates and coaching staff, questioning commitment, heart, and work ethic. The firestorm became national headlines when Rajon Rondo then took to his Instagram account, questioning the leadership abilities of both Wade and Butler.

The result was a closed-door team meeting, fines, a benching, and now actually some good basketball being played.

“I think we’re coming together,’’ veteran big man Taj Gibson said. “I think ever since that meeting, there was a little turmoil, but the way D-Wade’s been talking, the way Jimmy’s been talking, the way the young guys … everybody has just been playing hard for each other.

“Even when we’ve lost some tough games, guys are out there playing hard, fighting, diving on the floor. I can live with that. I can live with that at night, knowing we went out and played hard.’’

Sure, the record was just 3-2 going into Friday night’s game in Phoenix, but it included a dominant performance in Oklahoma City, an overtime loss in Houston without Butler, and then a win in Sacramento.

In the wake of that Jan. 27 team meeting, Wade said, “We’ll see how our team either comes together or divides. … Is it going to be this or is it going to be better? Can it be better? You need to challenge guys to see and my job is to challenge people. … If it challenges us to win more ballgames, I’ll be the bad teammate from that standpoint. So that’s the way it is.’’

Wade said on Friday that he loves the progress the team has made on the court, but judging an emotional point of the season shouldn’t take place until the last game is played.

“It’s just about keeping it up, keeping your spirits high, staying motivated, whatever the case may be,’’ Wade said. “That’s the biggest thing you need to continue. Obviously, we’ve been without Jimmy (right heel contusion) for awhile and guys are getting opportunities. And they’re doing well with their opportunities.

“But guys have to continue to keep that same mindset that we had. Continue to play hard. Continue to play together. That doesn’t mean we’ll win every one.’’

What has been obvious on this road trip has been players having fun with each other again. Even after the Friday morning shootaround, players like Rondo and Nikola Mirotic were competing to see who could throw basketballs closest to different obstacles throughout the arena.

As far as coach Fred Hoiberg was concerned, he didn’t know if it was the meeting or simply players finally getting it, but he liked what has been displayed on the court ever since the drama hit.

“I guess I can only judge since we’ve had that meeting how we’ve played,’’ Hoiberg said. “And I’ve liked how we’ve gone out. You know our offense has been much better, our pace has been much better … We’ve done a better job of playing the way we want to play since we had that meeting. Is it because of that meeting? Who knows, but the guys have done a better job of playing for each other.’’