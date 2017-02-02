Dwight Freeney preps for Super Bowl, 11 years after beating Bears

HOUSTON — Every Bears starter from their Super Bowl XLI appearance — but kicker Robbie Gould — has since retired.

One of the Colts’ starters will play Sunday: Falcons defensive end Dwight Freeney, who turns 37 two weeks after the Super Bowl.

His Colts beat the Bears 11 years ago and lost to the Saints three years later.

The “first one’s always the special one,” said Freeney, who didn’t practice because he was monitoring a calf injury Thursday.

Dwight Freeney will play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday. (Getty Images)

“It was like, ‘Alright we’re in the Super Bowl, we finally beat the Patriots, thank God,’” he said. “We felt like we were unstoppable at that point. Once we beat them, it was like, ‘We don’t care who we face.’

“Then we got the Bears. We didn’t care. We’re like, ‘Look man, good look trying to stop us. Because we finally got that gorilla off our back.’”

They didn’t. The Bears lost, 29-17, despite Devin Hester’s game-opening kickoff return for a score.