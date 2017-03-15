Four homers power White Sox past Royals

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The White Sox belted four home runs, and starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez finished strong after a shaky start in a 7-3 Cactus League victory on Wednesday.

In addition to Yoan Moncada’s homers in consecutive at-bats, Avisail Garcia and Cody Asche hit back-to-back homers against non-roster invitee Malcom Culver in the sixth, Garcia going to the opposite field.

Moncada connected against former Cub Jason Hammel and two-time All-Star Kelvin Herrera.

Garcia is batting .424 with two homers and Asche is batting .333 with three homers, two doubles and seven RBI.

After giving up a homer to leadoff man Raul Mondesi, Lopez settled in and allowed one more run over 4 2/3 innings. He retired the last seven batters he faced.

Coming off two good outings, Lopez said he wasn’t as comfortable and couldn’t find a good rhythm but “I kept my plan [after the shaky beginning].”

“You can’t change your plan just because the first better hits a homer,” he said. “I worked hard. I finished strong. That’s important.’’

In relief, Juan Minaya, vying for one of two open bullpen spots, pitched a scoreless inning with two strikeouts.

The Sox are 11-8-1 in Cactus League play.

On deck

Off day Thursday. Cubs at Sox on Friday, 2:05, CSN, Duane Underwood vs. Derek Holland.