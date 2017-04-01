George McCaskey: After 3-13 season, mom ‘wants more wins’

Bears chairman George McCaskey vowed to field a winner for his mother, Virginia, who turns 94 on Thursday.

“She has outlived her dad, her mom, her only sibling, her husband and a son,” the Bears chairman said Wednesday. “She’s had her share of heartache. But she is a remarkably resilient person. I tell people that she’s tougher than her dad was. And those who know her don’t disagree.

“This is hard for her. Every loss is painful. But she supports what we’re doing. She’s on board. Like every Bears fan, she wants more wins. And we intend to get them for her.”

Saying there was never a speck of truth to the report the Bears were considering hiring a front-office consultant, McCaskey said the team’s structure would not change.

George McCaskey said there will be no change to the Bears' front office. (Sun-Times media)

“We think we have the right structure,” he said. “We think we have the right people.”

Still, he said he didn’t want to deny the consultant report during the season, for fear of setting a precedent that he would be expected to respond to all reports. Instead, both GM Ryan Pace and McCaskey called the national reporter to tell him he was wrong. McCaskey said the reporter refused to believe him.

“We knew that we were all on the same page internally,” he said, “and that was good enough for us.”

McCaskey called himself naturally impatient., but said he believes in the tandem of coach John Fox and Pace. He said he’ll give them every resource to succeed, but praised Pace for staying true to his draft-paced plan and not splurging on free agents.

He was bothered by the empty seats at Solider Field in the second half of the season, but said he had fans reassuring him in the parking lot after the season got tough.

“We always want everybody engaged and we understand that we need to play better to get people engaged,” he said. “But Bears fans have been terrific. Through thick and thin.”