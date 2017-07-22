Ice Cube completely destroys seventh-inning stretch at Wrigley Field

Mike Ditka, Ozzy Osbourne and Jeff Gordon can now rest easy. Ice Cube arrived at Wrigley Field on Saturday and performed what should go down as the worst seventh-inning stretch ever.

Thankfully, Twitter has the evidence.

This might go down as the worst in history.

Ice Cube is in town promoting his Big3 event at UIC on Sunday. No word on whether his cover of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” is available yet on iTunes.

Here’s a look at some other seventh-inning stretches we would all like to forget.

Here’s Ozzy Osbourne destroying the stretch in the way only he could manage to do it.

Mike Ditka provided this version in 1998. Someone needed to take that Iron Mic away from Da Coach.

Hard as we try, we can’t forget Jeff Gordon’s rendition.

As a community service, here’s Bill Murray restoring order in the seventh inning — during the World Series. You’re welcome!