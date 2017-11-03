Illini fire basketball coach John Groce after 5 seasons

Illinois has fired men’s basketball coach John Groce, the university announced today.

Groce averaged 19 wins a season, going 95-75 overall during his time in Champaign, including a 37-53 record in the Big Ten. The Fighting Illini never finished above seventh in the Big Ten and went 18-14 (8-10) this season.

“I want to thank John Groce and his staff for their tireless efforts over these past five years,” llinois athletic director Josh Whitman said. “In many ways, John is a model leader. He exudes optimism and tackles every day with unbelievable energy. He has the highest integrity. He has been an active presence in our community and a strong public ambassador for Illinois Basketball. Most importantly, he loves his players unconditionally and helps them develop into young men prepared for the next stages of their lives. Our student-athletes are having a positive experience, achieving record heights in the classroom, and leaving campus as proud graduates with bright futures.

“Under his leadership, regrettably, we were not able to sustain the level of competitive excellence that we expect at the University of Illinois,” Whitman continued. “But that should do nothing to detract from the many wonderful things John has done on behalf of Illinois Basketball during his tenure. We wish John, Allison, and their three children nothing but the best, and we thank his staff and their families as well for their many contributions to our program. All will be missed.”

Illinois head coach John Groce reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan in the Big Ten tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Washington. Michigan won 75-55. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

A national search for the next head coach will begin immediately, the school said. Meanwhile, assistant coach Jamall Walker was named interim head coach.

Groce has two years left on his contract and will receive the balance of payment due, approximately $1.7 million.