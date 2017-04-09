It’s back to the plan for Bears rookie QB Mitch Trubisky

Not long after Bears rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky’s first NFL preseason concluded, he was asked if he had a better sense for what he needs to do for the regular season.

“I’m continuing to figure that out more and more as reps get cut down,” Trubisky said after the Bears’ 25-0 loss to the Browns last Thursday.

“[But] I have a pretty good idea of what needs to be done on a weekly basis, as far as studying film and body preparation and all that. So I’ll be ready to roll.”

Does he feel ready to play in the regular season?

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky warms up before a preseason game against the Titans on Aug. 27, 2017. | Mark Zaleski/AP

“Yeah, for sure,” Trubisky said. “Whatever the team needs me to do, I’ll be ready to do it. I know what I need to do.”

Be careful for what you wish for, kid. Your team might need you to be their scout-team quarterback the entire week during their preparations for the Falcons.

It’s back to the plan for Trubisky, which means taking a backseat to Mike Glennon for the time being. Trubisky was the Bears’ best quarterback this preseason – completing 36 of 53 passes (67.9 percent) for 364 yards, three touchdowns, zero interceptions and 106.2 passer rating — but Glennon still will start Sunday at Soldier Field.

Who will be the No. 2 quarterback?

“We haven’t made that decision yet,” Fox said after practice Monday. “I think with lineups and kind of practice availability, we’ll have more information on Wednesday.”

At the very least, Trubisky has earned the right to be active on game day as Glennon’s backup, though it wouldn’t be surprising if he’s not.

Don’t forget that Fox sought out former Rams coach Jeff Fisher for advice after the Bears drafted Trubisky with the second overall pick.

A year ago at this time, Fisher made quarterback Jared Goff, the No. 1 overall pick in 2016, inactive for their regular-season opener.

“I just want him to feel and sense and absorb the pressures of Week 1,” Fisher said then. “As we’ve said from Day 1, we’re not rushing him. We don’t have to rush it.”

Goff became the backup in Week 2 and the Rams’ starter by Week 11. Of course, there are numerous reasons to do the opposite as the Rams. They were a bungled operation, and Fisher was fired before last season ended.

The numbers also show that Trubisky undoubtedly is more ready than Goff was last year at this time. In his four preseason games, Goff completed 22 of 49 passes (44.9 percent) for 232 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions and a 55.8 rating. He also lost two fumbles.

The only similarity the Bears have is a philosophical belief not to rush the future of their franchise.

“We’ve got a good plan for [Trubisky],” Fox said. “I’d rather not share it with the planet what our practice procedures are going to be.”

It’s a plan that’s infuriated fans and baffled some media members, especially after Trubisky’s success and Glennon’s failures this preseason. But it’s one that still needs to play out.

Mark Sanchez’s place on the roster also shouldn’t be viewed as a detriment to Trubisky. Sanchez could prove to be expendable, but he’s also a mentor the Bears covet Trubisky having. Offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains and quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone will devote time Trubisky, but they also have to prepare Glennon for game days.

The Bears can maximize Trubisky’s work in practice by having him run the scout-team offense, while splitting snaps with Sanchez as the No. 2 quarterback.

“You get a lot of looks,” Fox said of Trubisky playing with the scout team. “A lot of people do very similar things in our league. It’s just being under center, seeing defenses.”

The Bears still feel as if Trubisky has much to learn, and Trubisky trusts their plan for him.

“Our coaches have done an excellent job getting him the time and the reps to develop in the preseason,” Fox said. “And much of the same will happen in the regular season.”