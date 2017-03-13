Jerian Grant is the latest point guard to lose his starting job

CHARLOTTE, NC – Fred Hoiberg swears the Bulls have a plan.

That would be a tough sell for all the point guards on the roster these days.

For the third time this season, the Bulls coach has changed starting point guards, with Jerian Grant the latest fall guy and veteran Rajon Rondo back in.

“The biggest reason, I just want to try and get a little bit more pace out of the gate,’’ Hoiberg said on Monday. “We’re struggling to get easy baskets right now, obviously, with that first group. So if we can get a little pace injected into that lineup, try and get some throw-ahead opportunities to create situations where we can score before the defense gets set, that’s pretty much what it came down to.’’

It was the same type of explanation he gave Grant. Not that Grant was understanding.

“I felt like that was my calling card into the starting lineup was to shoot the three,’’ Grant said. “I felt like I did that pretty well. The last couple games, the minutes have been down and the shots haven’t been going in. So they needed to make a change.’’

Grant saw the writing on the wall after he had a solid second half in the Orlando loss, but then got a quick hook the following game against Houston.

“That was a tough one for sure to understand,’’ Grant said of that philosophy. “Don’t really completely understand it but it’s Coach’s decision. Can’t really go against that.

“I think I felt it coming. Obviously the last two games, I’ve probably played a combined 15 minutes if that. I kind of felt like something was coming and it’s been the point guard spot. Obviously, when you get taken out of the lineup, it’s going to be tough.’’

Rondo began the season as the starting point guard, eventually losing the job to Michael Carter-Williams at the end of December. That lasted a few weeks, before Grant got the nod.

The front office did little to clear the air, adding a fifth point guard to the roster at the trade deadline when they acquired Cameron Payne from Oklahoma City.

With Rondo back in as the starter, Payne has now been promoted to the No. 2 point guard, at least against the Hornets.

Grant said the entire situation is tough to play under, especially when minutes come and go without clear explanation, and players are looking over their shoulder the entire time.

“It is hard to play when you’re looking over your shoulder after every play,’’ Grant said. “But when you’re out there, you’re playing to win. Whoever he puts out there, that’s what you have to do.

“You have to be mentally tough. But when there are four other guys fighting for that same position you’re in, it’s hard not to look over your shoulder. The strong survive.’’

Nik-oooooooh

How volatile is the Bulls rotation these days?

After Nikola Mirotic sounded like a player left for dead on Sunday, made inactive and not seeing any playing time for three straight games, the free agent-to-be was inserted into the Charlotte game in the first quarter, scoring nine quick points on three three-pointers.

The Bulls, however, still have no long-term plans for Mirotic staying in Chicago.