Jimmy Butler says he had nothing to do with the Tweet from his trainer

Jimmy Butler called Travelle Gaines, “my trainer, my guy,’’ but the three-time All-Star insisted on Friday that he has very little to do with the Tweet heard around the NBA Thursday night.

Shortly after it was announced that the Bulls had sent Butler to the Minnesota, Gaines – Butler’s long-time trainer – Tweeted out, “0-82. Worst culture in the league. I met drug dealers with better morals then their GM. He is a liar and everyone knows,’’ referring to Bulls general manager Gar Forman.

Butler, who has been with Gaines in Europe the last week so they can continue with Butler’s offseason workout routine, saw the tweet soon after, and said that while he didn’t necessarily share those same feelings, Gaines is “his own person.’’

“I don’t control what he says,’’ Butler said in a phone interview to the Sun-Times. “He’s his own person. We’ll talk about it [afterward] obviously, but I don’t control what he says on social media. That’s his. There’s no right in me to tell him what he can or cannot do.

“[His message] doesn’t say much about [my feelings]. That’s Travelle Gaines. He’s my trainer, my guy, and you can say what you want to say about it, but [that tweet] has very little to do with me to tell you the truth. Yes, I know what he said. Yes, I saw it, but that’s his take on it. I didn’t say that. I didn’t post anything like that.’’

Butler kept his feelings about Forman very simple.

“They drafted me in 2011, thank you for that,’’ Butler said. “Thank you for the opportunity all these years, the teammates that I played with, learned from. That’s what I’ve got to say to [Forman and VP of basketball operations John Paxson]. If they don’t think it was professional, that’s for them to take up with Travelle. I’m not in the middle of that.’’

As far as Forman’s side of things, he claimed that he didn’t lie to Butler in their meeting a few weeks ago, and “You’d have to ask Travelle what he meant by it.’’

What Gar/Pax did defend was the idea that Gaines’ Tweet was yet another black eye on the already beaten up reputation of this front office.

“Well, I know this, that when we get people in our building and they get to know us, then they judge themselves,’’ Paxson said of players becoming more reluctant to join the Bulls. “That’s to me, the bottom line. So no I’m not worried.’’