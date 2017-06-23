Jimmy Butler thanks Chicago in Instagram post

Jimmy Butler thanked the Bulls organization and Bulls fans in an Instagram post after he was traded to Minnesota on draft night. | Jimmy Butler/Instagram

Jimmy Butler took to Instagram Friday to thank Chicago after he was traded to Minnesota on draft night.

“What can I say?!” Butler wrote. “I truly struggle with the words because you’ve been so much more than just my home for the last 6 years, you’ve been my life! You’ve embraced me like a son and pushed me to get better every day, every season.”

Butler and the 16th overall pick were sent to Minnesota for guards Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine and the 7th overall pick, which the Bulls turned into Arizona stretch four Lauri Markkanen.

Butler thanked the Bulls organization for taking a chance on him.

“I’ll never forget the feeling I had when I was drafted and when I played my first minutes,” Butler wrote. “It’s an experience that I wouldn’t have wanted with any other team and I’m so thankful to you for giving me that opportunity.”

Butler, 27, played six seasons for the Bulls and is coming off one of his best seasons in which he averaged 23.9 points per game, 5.5 assists per game and 6.2 rebounds per game.