John Hayden pushing established veterans for a roster spot

BOSTON — If John Hayden keeps this up, he’ll make the Blackhawks’ decision for them.

Hayden continued his impressive preseason with a slick goal in the Hawks’ 4-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Monday. He had four shots on goal and was effective at both ends on a makeshift line with Alex DeBrincat and Tanner Kero. Based on the offseason roster math, the Yale graduate was a tough fit for the opening-night lineup. But his play might force the Hawks’ hand.

“He’s had a good camp,” Joel Quenneville said. “He’s a threat. He’s playing hard, trying to find a way to get more every single day. Did what he had to do again tonight.”

If Hayden — who had nine combined hits and twice picked a fight with nearly the entire Blue Jackets team in two other preseason games — does make the team, it could mean a veteran on a one-way contract won’t. Lance Bouma, Tommy Wingels and Jordin Tootoo all bring the grit and character that Joel Quenneville craves, but keeping all three of the might be a little redundant. Tootoo, for one, isn’t thinking about what might happen if he’s waived — if he’d get claimed by another team, or if he’d report to Rockford.

John Hayden had four shots and a goal against Malcolm Subban and the Bruins on Monday. (AP Photo)

“To me, it’s one day at a time,” he said. “You can’t overthink this as a player. You’ve just got to go out and do your job. And ultimately it’s not my decision. It’s part of being a hockey player, the unknowns. For me, it’s exciting this time of year, when you’ve got a bunch of guys fighting for spots. It’s fun.”

Tootoo, who was recruited to the Hawks last summer by Duncan Keith and Brent Seabrook, is a popular and respected player in the dressing room. He played in 50 games last year, posting two goals and an assist.

Quenneville loves players like him. The question is, can he afford to keep two or three of them, when young players such as Hayden, DeBrincat and Vinnie Hinostroza are pushing for playing time?

“I thought he made a real nice fit with our lineup last year,” Quenneville said of Tootoo. “He fit in with the guys, added some tremendous leadership game in and game out, [gave us] energy on the bench, gave some speed to our lineup, and some character, as well. We have a number of guys that are going to be in that [competition], at 12, 13 and 14 — if we have 14 [forwards] in the mix.. There’s still a lot to be sorted out, but certainly he brings something that we really value.”

As for the game, Corey Crawford gave up three first-period goals as the Hawks fell behind 3-0. Brandon Saad and Hayden had the goals for the Hawks.

NOTE: Defenseman Viktor Svedberg cleared waivers and was sent to Rockford.

