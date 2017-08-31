Jose Abreu and Tim Anderson out of White Sox lineup vs. Twins

MINNEAOPLIS — Jose Abreu and Tim Anderson were out of the starting lineup for Thursday’s day game after a night game series finale against the Twins, Abreu with a sore elbow and Anderson nursing what manager Rick Renteria called a minor hamstring issue.

“Pito [Abreu], we’re actually just giving him a little time,” manager Rick Renteria said. “He bumped into [second baseman Yolmer] Sanchez [on a cutoff and relay] and we’re just going to deal with that. Timmy has a little minor tweak in his hammy. Figured we’d give them both a day since it’s a quick turnaround — give them both an opportunity to get treated and keep moving forward as we get back home [Friday].”

Renteria said he was hopeful Abreu and Anderson would play Friday against the Rays.

Abreu, who leads the Sox with a .301 batting average and 80 RBI, is batting .400 with seven homers, 12 RBI and 14 runs scored over his last 18 games.

Jose Abreu swings for a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers Friday. (AP)

Abreu fan club includes Tony Oliva

Former Twins great Tony Oliva chatted with Abreu, a fellow Cuban, on the field before the series as he often does.

“I would like to have him on my team,” Oliva said. “He can hit, he can play. He does his job working with the other guys.”

Oliva likes how Abreu surveys the infield during his at-bats to often beat shifts or alignments set up to defend him.

“He’s a smart hitter,” Oliva said. “He can hit the ball any place he wants. He can hit it out of the ballpark, too, but if he wants a base hit, he’ll hit the ball in the hole. He can hit the ball to right field, left or up the middle. He makes the adjustment.”

A pitch for Gonzalez

Renteria said he was surprised Thursday starter Miguel Gonzalez hasn’t been traded to a contender yet.

The 33-year-old right-hander with postseason experience was 2-0 with a 1.39 ERA over his last four starts.

“He’s pitched against some of the top clubs in the big leagues in his last four or five starts and has done a nice job keeping us in ballgames and minimizing damage,” Renteria said. “But I am surprised. He has done a great job. I wouldn’t be surprised. It’s still not midnight yet so if today is the day, I wouldn’t be surprised if something would happen.”

Gonzalez will be a free agent after the season, making him expendable for the rebuilding Sox. The deadline for waiver deals is 11 p.m. Thursday.

Moncada resting

Yoan Moncada, who stayed in Chicago during the brief three-day trip to Minneapolis, is resting his shin, Renteria said. The Sox’ prized prospect, who had been dealing with shin splints in recent weeks, went on the disabled list Friday with a bone bruise on the shin.

“He has been at home resting trying to stay off his foot, off his shin, off his leg,” Renteria said. “We’re hoping he’ll continue to feel better. Once we get back we’ll see how the irritation is and if he’s able to start baseball activity. If he is we’ll start some baseball activity with him. It will be measured. We want to make sure we don’t re-aggravate it. From all signs he’s improving and feeling better.”

September call-ups

The Sox are not expected to make many additions when September rosters are expanded Friday. Renteria wasn’t revealing who they would be.

“We have very few. Most of the guys are already here,” Renteria said of call-ups made in the last month or two. “Those will be presented tomorrow, whoever they are.”

Right-hander Tyler Danish and perhaps another pitcher to add innings down the stretch are possibilities.

Probables for Rays

Friday: Blake Snell (2-6, 4.29) vs. Reynaldo Lopez (0-1, 6.97), 7:10, CSN, 890-AM

Saturday: Chris Archer (9-7, 3.66) vs. Carlos Rodon (2-5, 4.27), 6:10, CSN, 890-AM

Sunday: Matt Andriese (5-1, 3.38) vs. Lucas Giolito (1-1, 2.77), 1:10, Ch. 9, 890-AM