Kyle Hendricks wants a place on Cubs’ 200-inning bandwagon

MESA, Ariz. – What does the guy who led both leagues in ERA and nearly won a Cy Young Award put on his wish list for an encore?

Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks just wants to work more this year than he did last year.

“Two-hundred innings,” he said. “Especially with the staff we’ve got, everybody holds each other pretty accountable for going deep into games. I definitely want to be on that bandwagon.”

Hendricks went 16-8 with a 2.13 ERA in his breakout 2016 season, finishing third in the National League Cy Young voting behind Max Scherzer and teammate Jon Lester. He also pitched 7 1/3 scoreless innings against the Dodgers to beat Clayton Kershaw in the Cubs’ pennant clincher at Wrigley Field and was the starter in the Cubs’ Game 7 victory in the World Series.

Kyle Hendricks

For a guy with a 2.92 career ERA in 2½ big-league seasons (31-17 record), and who has turned his curve ball into another out pitch, it wouldn’t seem a reach for him to shoot for 20 wins or another ERA crown.

But after 180 innings in 2015 and 190 last year, another 10-inning progression is the big one to him.

“Numbers-wise, I don’t focus on that too much,” he said. “It’s more the pitches I’m making, and if I do that, the numbers will come. Innings you can focus on, getting deep in games because obviously you’re doing a lot of things right. Hopefully, I can get to that mark this year.”

He certainly has proven he’s capable of sustaining success over that workload. Counting his five postseason starts (1.42 ERA), he actually pitched 215 1/3 innings total in 2016.