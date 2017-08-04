Loss in Brooklyn comes at an awful time for inconsistent Bulls

NEW YORK – The Jimmy Butler playoffs-or-bust tour hit another speedbump on Saturday, and now things just got very interesting for the Bulls with two regular-season games left.

Thanks to the defense letting go of a nine-point lead with just 4:24 left, the Bulls lost to Brooklyn, 107-106, slipping from the No. 7 spot down to the No. 8 spot, as Indiana beat Orlando. The bad news didn’t stop there. Miami held off Washington, moving into a tie with the 39-41 Bulls.

Ah, life in the Eastern Conference.

So what does it all mean?

Collars are going to start getting tight, with the Bulls hosting Orlando on Monday and Brooklyn on Wednesday. They do own the tie-breaker over Miami, so win out and Butler’s team is in.

It’s that simple.

“We’re still in this thing,’’ Butler said. “So whether or not it’s teams we should have beat … [Brooklyn’s] a good team. They’ve been playing as well as anybody to tell you the truth. They’ve got guys that play incredibly hard. We lost, nothing you can really do about it right now. Go get better man.

“You know we’ve been saying how we needed this one today, yesterday, and we’re going to say how we need these next two, but we do, we’ve got to have them. And so we’ve got to go out and play like that.’’

Not always easy for this Bulls team.

Whenever it feels like they have issues solved, well, Saturday happens. Whenever they are starting to feel good about themselves, last Tuesday in New York happens.

“Mentality is we have two must-win games where we have to have great focus and energy,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said. “Obviously, the New York game was a disappointment. But we had five wins in six games against some really good teams in that stretch. We can’t let this deflate us.’’

It shouldn’t have in the first place.

Not only have they been playing better, but they had veteran Dwyane Wade back from his dislocated right elbow.

Wade was scheduled to play 20 minutes, but gave them 24-plus minutes and 14 points on 5-for-11 shooting. Afterwards, he said he came out pain-free.

“Haven’t played with my teammates in awhile,’’ Wade said of his return. “Second half I came out more aggressive. From that standpoint I’m glad to get out here. My goal was to get back for the playoffs but I’m glad to get out here now, a couple games, get back to playing with these guys so they can get comfortable with me.’’

They sure remained comfortable with Butler, who put in 33 points and again tried to will this team across the finish line.

When the Nets’ Spencer Dinwiddie drew the foul on Wade with 13.6 seconds left and hit both free throws, that put the Bulls down two and left it up to Butler to play hero once again. Even Superman’s cape gets tangled up once in a while, as Butler’s game-winning three-point attempt went long, putting Dinwiddie back at the line with 2.4 seconds left. He all but iced the game, and now the Bulls season comes down to facing off against two teams with losing records.

“I don’t believe I need to say anything,’’ Butler said, when asked about his teammates. “I think everybody knows where we stand. Everybody is a grown man in here and I feel like they know that we must win these games if we want to find ourselves in the postseason.

“Ain’t too much to say. We’re in this together and that’s all.’’