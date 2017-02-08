Michael Jordan’s take on LeBron-Kobe debate: ‘5 beats 3’

Michael Jordan has one simple math lesson for all his campers in San Francisco this week: Five is better than three.

While the great MJ vs. LeBron James debate might never be laid to rest, one camper asked Jordan his opinion on Kobe Bryant and James.

Without hesitation, Jordan said Bryant was better.

“There’s something about five that beats three,” Jordan said, while shrugging his shoulders.

Jordan did add that James is the best player in the NBA right now. He also said if he had the chance, Jordan thinks he could compete in one NBA game.

Watch the full question-and-answer session below: