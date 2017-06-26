NBA Awards: Everything you need to know – Nominees, where to watch

The first-ever NBA Awards will be held 8 p.m. Monday from New York and airing on TNT.

Awards presented during the show will include:

  • Most Valuable Player: James Harden (Rockets), Kawhi Leonard (Spurs), Russell Westbrook (Thunder
  • Rookie of the Year: Malcolm Brogdon (Bucks), Joel Embid (76ers), Dario Saric (76ers)
  • Sixth Man Award: Eric Gordon (Rockets), Andre Iguodala (76ers), Lou Williams (Rockets)
  • Defensive Player of the Year: Rudy Gobert (Jazz), Draymond Green (Warriors), Kawhi Leonard (Spurs)
  • Most Improved Player: Giannis Antetokoumpo (Bucks), Rudy Goberg (Jazz), Nikola Jokic (Nuggets)
  • Coach of the Year: Mike D’Antoni (Rockets), Gregg Popovich (Spurs), Erik Spoelstra (Heat)
  • Sager Strong Award: Monty Williams, Vice President of Basketball Operations with the San Antonio Spurs,
  • Lifetime Achievement Award: Celtics icon Bill Russell

Who’s the host: Drake

The Thunder's Russell Westbrook is one of three finalist for the NBA MVP award. (AP photo)

Who’s presenting: Chadwick Boseman, Nick Cannon, Vince Carter, Kevin Garnett, Bryshere Y. Gray, Grant Hill, Monica, Dirk Nowitzki, Candace Parker, Paul Pierce, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Jussie Smollett, John Wall and Jesse Williams.

Other celebrities attending: Baron Davis, Hill Harper, Reggie Miller, Von Miller, Isiah Thomas, Chris Tucker and Donnie Wahlberg.

Also performing: singer Nicki Minaj

Trophy presenter: Model Damaris Lewis

Also, on the broadcast: The Inside the NBA studio team of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal will provide analysis.

 

