NBA Awards: Everything you need to know – Nominees, where to watch
The first-ever NBA Awards will be held 8 p.m. Monday from New York and airing on TNT.
Awards presented during the show will include:
- Most Valuable Player: James Harden (Rockets), Kawhi Leonard (Spurs), Russell Westbrook (Thunder
- Rookie of the Year: Malcolm Brogdon (Bucks), Joel Embid (76ers), Dario Saric (76ers)
- Sixth Man Award: Eric Gordon (Rockets), Andre Iguodala (76ers), Lou Williams (Rockets)
- Defensive Player of the Year: Rudy Gobert (Jazz), Draymond Green (Warriors), Kawhi Leonard (Spurs)
- Most Improved Player: Giannis Antetokoumpo (Bucks), Rudy Goberg (Jazz), Nikola Jokic (Nuggets)
- Coach of the Year: Mike D’Antoni (Rockets), Gregg Popovich (Spurs), Erik Spoelstra (Heat)
- Sager Strong Award: Monty Williams, Vice President of Basketball Operations with the San Antonio Spurs,
- Lifetime Achievement Award: Celtics icon Bill Russell
Who’s the host: Drake
Who’s presenting: Chadwick Boseman, Nick Cannon, Vince Carter, Kevin Garnett, Bryshere Y. Gray, Grant Hill, Monica, Dirk Nowitzki, Candace Parker, Paul Pierce, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Jussie Smollett, John Wall and Jesse Williams.
Other celebrities attending: Baron Davis, Hill Harper, Reggie Miller, Von Miller, Isiah Thomas, Chris Tucker and Donnie Wahlberg.
Also performing: singer Nicki Minaj
Trophy presenter: Model Damaris Lewis
Also, on the broadcast: The Inside the NBA studio team of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal will provide analysis.