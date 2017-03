NFL owners approve Raiders’ move from Oakland to Las Vegas

Raiders owner Mark Davis needed three-fourths approval by team owners to move to Las Vegas. He got it. | AP file photo

PHOENIX — NFL owners have approved the Raiders’ move from Oakland to Las Vegas.

The Raiders needed 24 of 32 owners to approve the move to a $1.7 billion stadium in Las Vegas that will be ready for play in 2020.

