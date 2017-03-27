NFL owners to vote on small change in Bears ownership

PHOENIX — At the NFL’s annual meetings this week, owners will vote on a small shift in Bears ownership — one that will not affect the majority rule.

One of Mugs Halas’ two children is selling their ownership stake back to the Bears, a team spokesman confirmed. The stake is less than 10 percent of the team’s shares.

The transaction needs to be approved by the league’s owners at the meetings, where, as usual, chairman George McCaskey and his 94-year-old mother, Virginia, are in attendance.

The move will have no affect on who controls the Bears. George McCaskey has reiterated often that his family has no interest in selling the team.

Virginia McCaskey and son George are at the NFL's annual meetings. (Sun-Times)

Mugs Halas, Virginia McCaskey’s brother and former Bears president, died in 1979.