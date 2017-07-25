Nice-guy MVP Kris Bryant ejected? Must be Cubs-Sox week

Let’s get one thing straight.

Kris Bryant did not cuss.

“No,” manager Joe Maddon said emphatically when talking about the events that led up to the nice-guy MVP’s first career big-league ejection during the Cubs’ 7-2 victory over the White Sox on Tuesday.

“I didn’t think he would say anything worthy of ejection,” Maddon said. “That’s almost like [Ben] Zobrist arguing with an umpire.”

Bryant takes exception with Barksdale's third-strike call in the fourth inning Tuesday.

Of all the strange brew that bubbled for nine innings the latest, twisted chapter of Cubs-Sox baseball it might have been this one.

Forget the three hit batters by John Lackey in one inning, or the retaliatory shot to Ian Happ’s thigh leading off the bottom of the inning, or even the dugout spat between Team Harmony bros Lackey and Anthony Rizzo.

The strangest Cubbie Occurrence in recent Cubs-Sox memory was the ejection of the mild-tempered Bryant after he told umpire Lance Barksdale what he thought of his third-strike call in the fourth inning.

“I was surprised. I wasn’t throwing my helmet or any of that,” Bryant said, who confirmed his cuss-word ledger remains clean. “It was a disagreement, but I don’t think it was too irate.

“It’s frustrating,” he said. “I know he’s trying to do the best job he can. I’m doing the best job I can. It’s the heat of the moment. I feel like I only want to say something when I know for a fact. Sometimes borderline pitches are really hard to call; that one I knew for a fact.

“I don’t want to be that guy that gets thrown out of games. I try to be professional on the field. But sometimes you have to stick up for yourself.”

Bryant’s only other ejection at any level of baseball since he started playing as a kid came in 2014 while playing for Class AAA Iowa, also for arguing balls and strikes.

“It was unusual for both parties,” Maddon said. “Lance is normally very calm about things. I asked him what he said; he told me. I’m thinking that’s not harsh enough. I mean, I’ve clearly said a lot harsher than that.”

Neither Maddon nor Bryant would say what exactly was said.

“It was so awkwardly benign what he said and that he would get kicked out for it,” Maddon said.

Bryant said he walked away with no hard feelings and expects to chat with Barksdale Wednesday.

“Everybody makes mistakes. I do all the time,” Bryant said. “But it kind of stunk in that situation.”

Follow me on Twitter @GDubCub

Email: gwittenmyer@suntimes.com