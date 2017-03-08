Northwestern releases nonconference schedule; Okla., Creighton on tap

Northwestern coach Chris Collins reacts to an official's call during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Maryland in the Big Ten tournament, March 10, 2017, in Washington. | Alex Brandon/AP

Coming off the team’s first trip to the NCAA tournament, Northwestern basketball announced its nonconference schedule Thursday.

NU will open the season with three home games during a six-game stretch. They will start Nov. 10 against Loyola (Md.), then face St. Peters on Nov. 13 before participating in the Gavitt Tipoff Games on Nov. 15 when they play host to Creighton.

Construction at Welsh-Ryan Arena has forced the Wildcats to play their home games this season at Allstate Arena in Rosemont.

Other highlights include traveling to face Oklahoma on Dec. 22 and playing La Salle on Nov. 18 and either Texas Tech or Boston College a day later in the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The Wildcats will play at Georgia Tech in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Nov. 28.

Northwestern will travel to the new Wintrust Arena in the South Loop to face DePaul on Dec. 16.

The Big Ten schedule will be announced at a later date.