Robin Ventura misses baseball (but only just a little)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Robin Ventura said he didn’t receive any job offers in baseball after he parted ways with the White Sox after last season. Not that he wanted one, anyway.

“You miss baseball but I don’t miss it to the point of feeling devastated,” Ventura said the other day.

The White Sox have moved on from Ventura, diving into rebuilding mode under new manager Rick Renteria after five years of mostly going for it with patchwork rosters under Ventura. It didn’t work, not so much because of who was in the manager’s chair but more because of talent shortages the people who hired him are addressing now.

After leading the Sox to a 87-75 record in 2012 and finishing third in AL manager of the year voting, Ventura oversaw four losing seasons, and by early September he pretty much knew 2016 would be his last.

Chris Sale, left, celebrates with manager Robin Ventura after the White Sox defeated the Houston Astros 2-1 in a baseball game Thursday, May 19, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

A meeting with general manager Rick Hahn confirmed it.

“It was a good heart to heart about what was going on and what I was feeling,” Ventura said. “I also wanted to give them a chance if they wanted to talk to Ricky.’’

The losing was wearing on him and “I felt like I needed be home for different reasons,” he said.

“You lose enough and there is that feeling if I come back you’re going in answering the same questions. Whether you’re going young or not, regardless of the direction, people want to hear something else.”

Hahn was thinking the same thing, that it was time for Renteria “to create a new direction,’’ and present a new voice, Ventura said.

Exit Ventura, enter the era of the Ricks.

“I have a lot of respect for both those guys,’’ Ventura said. “I’m pulling for them. I want it to work for them.”

For Ventura, the former franchise star third baseman who turns 50 in July, the best thing about being back on his sprawling Arroyo Grande, Calif., acreage he had been enjoying when the Sox made the surprising call to recruit him five and a half years ago, is being able to watch Jack play his senior season of high school baseball. Jack is the youngest of Ventura and wife Stephanie’s four kids and his only son.

When the Sox came calling he was helping out his son’s team in a coaching capacity. Now he’s just watching for the most part.

“I might throw BP,” he said.

Ventura will keep tabs on his Sox, minus Chris Sale and Adam Eaton. No visit to the spring training camp will be made. No visit to Guaranteed Rate Field is planned, either. At least not yet.

Renteria will be under less pressure to win as the Sox look to the future. Ventura gets the plan.

“You’d like to keep all those guys, but we just didn’t have enough to consistently come through,’’ he said. “The only way to do that is deal from your strength, and ‘Sailor’ was that guy.”

Ventura takes exception to the notion he lost his clubhouse last season, one his critics say was evident by the LaRoche (kid in the clubhouse) and Sale (cutting throwback jerseys) sagas. Sale didn’t want to wear them, Ventura said too bad and Sale did his thing before calling out the manager for not having his back.

“They weren’t in there,” Ventura said of his critics. “They don’t know [everything]. They can say whatever they want. I know what was going on. I handled it, and being on the inside and knowing what happened and how it was handled, I’m good with it.’’

Ventura’s players and others he worked with respected his character. He said he doesn’t have to have his say. It’s just not his style.

“If that’s the way people want to perceive it….sometimes you’re not going to change that anyway. That’s fine. Whatever. That’s part of [my] responsibility. Call me out for not switching uniforms? That’s not that big a deal for me.”

Sale could be a handful because of his short fuse but Ventura understood him.

“We had a few of those that got heated,” he said. “That was fine. That’s part of the job. He’s a competitor and some of it was the frustration we were both going through. That happens.

“He’s a good kid, has a great family, he’s a great dad. He just had moments he would get frustrated with certain things. I understand that.”

Ventura said it felt “weird” when pitchers and catchers reported and he stayed put. If an opportunity does present itself to return to baseball, he might consider.

“I don’t have a bad taste in mouth about baseball,” he said. “I know right now this is what supposed to be doing.”