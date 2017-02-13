Baseball 02/13/2017, 07:16pm

Royals agree to deal with former Cubs lefty Travis Wood

By Dave Skretta | Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A person familiar with the deal says the Kansas City Royals and left-hander Travis Wood have agreed to a $12 million, two-year contract.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the deal is pending a physical.

The 30-year-old Wood has spent the past five seasons with the World Series champion Chicago Cubs, where he posted a 2.95 ERA while working exclusively out of the bullpen last year. But he will be given an opportunity to earn a job in the Royals’ starting rotation this spring.

Wood will be reunited with two other members of last year’s Cubs championship team in Kansas City. Outfielder Jorge Soler arrived in a trade for closer Wade Davis and right-hander Jason Hammel agreed to a $16 million, two-year contract.

screen-shot-2017-02-13-at-7-10-32-pm

Previously from Sports

 Renteria on White Sox trade candidates: 'They have job to do'
After championship finish, Cubs' Montgomery ready to start again
Thibodeau is having last laugh at Bulls' expense
As inconsistent as the Bulls have been, they're still in the East
# cubs Travis Wood Chicago