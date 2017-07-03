Russell returns to Cubs lineup Tuesday against Team Italy

MESA, Ariz. – Cubs outfield prospect John Andreoli joins Team Italy Tuesday when they play an exhibition against the Cubs at Sloan Park in Mesa in advance of Italy’s World Baseball Classic opener.

Andreoli and his new teammates then head to Mexico to open pool play against host Mexico.

Rizzo, who played for Italy four years ago when they pulled a shocker and advanced to the second round, is scheduled to be in the Cubs’ lineup for Tuesday’s game.

“He doesn’t want to miss the paisans,” manager Joe Maddon said.

Anthony Rizzo

Also in Tuesday’s exhibition, veteran starter John Lackey makes his spring debut, the final member of the projected rotation to get in the game.

And shortstop Addison Russell, who has missed the last two games because of soreness near his elbow where he was hit by a pitch Saturday, returns to the lineup.

Today’s Cubs lineup vs. Italia (2:05 p.m. CT):

DH Kyle Schwarber

3B Tommy La Stella

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Addison Russell

RF Jason Heyward

C Miguel Montero

LF Eloy Jimenez

CF Jon Jay

(RHP John Lackey)