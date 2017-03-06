Schwarber’s slam rallies Cubs past Cardinals, puts team back at .500

As the ball jumped off his bat and took flight toward the left-center field bleachers, Kyle Schwarber paused for a moment to savor the view.

Who could blame him?

“It’s kind of a sigh of relief,” Schwarber said.

The seventh-inning shot marked Schwarber’s first career grand slam and keyed the Cubs’ 5-3 comeback win over the Cardinals on Saturday afternoon. Perhaps more importantly, the home run provided a feel-good moment in a season filled with frustrations for the slugger.

Kyle Schwarber follows the flight of his grand slam in the seventh inning Saturday against the Cardinals at Wrigley Field. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

It also helped the Cubs (27-27) win their second straight game and climb back to .500.

“To hang in there like he did, that’s what we’ve seen in the past – driving the ball to the other gap,” Joe Maddon said. “If he can continue on that mental path, that would be outstanding to see.”

One night earlier, Maddon had called Schwarber to inform him he would start Saturday’s game in the No. 9 spot in the lineup for the first time in his career. Maddon almost never calls players at home, but he wanted Schwarber to understand how the move could benefit the player and the team.

By batting ninth, one spot behind the pitcher, Schwarber could serve as a pseudo-leadoff hitter ahead of Ian Happ, Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo, Maddon said. Pitchers would have to throw him strikes.

“I wanted to really impress upon him, it’s not a loss of confidence from me to you,” Maddon said. “I understand that you’re going through a moment right now, so what is the best way to deal with this?

“If you could set aside your baseball ego in a sense, hitting ninth, to me, it’s so attractive. … It’s not the last kid playing right field in a sandlot game. It’s not that at all. If you look at the lineup, the way it sits, when it gets to him coming back around, it becomes interesting.”

How did Schwarber take the news?

“I’m like, ‘Hey, at least I’m playing,’” Schwarber joked. “No, I’m kidding. I didn’t say anything.

“He told me his reason, and I was like, ‘All right, I’m going with it.’ Whatever the skipper does, I’m going to follow it. We’ve got his back, he’s got our back.”

It’s too early to tell whether Schwarber’s blast will go down as a blip or a breakthrough. Despite going 1-for-3, he is hitting.166 on the season with a .284 on-base percentage.

Still, fans rose to their feet and screamed as Schwarber dug into the batter’s box against Mike Leake with the bases loaded and two outs. His teammates leaped in the dugout and danced in the bullpen after he ripped Leake’s first pitch an estimated 403 feet.

The support is not lost on Schwarber.

“It’s easy to kick a guy to the curb, seeing the numbers like that,” Schwarber said. “It has been a big support system (from) the fans, to the players, to our manager, to our coaching staff, front office, everything. It’s really big. You can definitely go home and feel even worse if they didn’t treat me the way that they did, but they’re all here to pick us up, and that’s kind of how our team is.”

Schwarber will bat ninth again in Sunday’s series finale, Maddon said.

No one is complaining.

“I always try to stay as positive and mentally strong as I can be because I know how crazy this game is,” Schwarber said. “It can put you at your highest highs and your lowest lows, and you’ve just got to be able to stay the same person. …

“I’m feeling good at the plate. Let’s keep it going.”