Sharpshooter Jalen Coleman-Lands transfers from Illinois to DePaul

Jalen Coleman-Lands (left) announced he will transfer to DePaul for the 2017-18 season. Charlie Neibergall/AP

Jalen Coleman-Lands, who announced he would transfer from Illinois in May, will join DePaul’s men’s basketball program.

“Jalen Coleman-Lands provides our program another elite long-range shooter for the 2018-19 season,” DePaul coach Dave Leitao said. “For the upcoming season, he’ll provide our team great competition in practice and as a player with two years of experience he’ll give us leadership on and off the court.”

A consensus top-50 recruit out of high school, Coleman-Lands will be reunited with his high school coach, DePaul assistant Shane Heirman. At La Lumiere school, he was ranked No. 34 nationally by 247Sports, No. 39 by Rivals.com and No. 42 by Scout.com before committing to play for Illinois.

Coleman-Lands averaged 9.1 points per game in 69 career games in two seasons at Illinois. He native shot .402 (158-393) from three-point range and led the Illini in three-pointer in each of his two seasons.

Known for his outside shooting, his 87 three-point shots set Illinois freshman record and he averaged 10.3 points per game. Last season as a sophomore, Coleman-Lands averaged 8.0 points per game with a team-high 71 three-pointers.

Under transfer guidelines, Coleman-Lands will sit out the 2017-18 season and have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Coleman-Lands will return to Champaign in November, as DePaul will play at Illinois for the first time in almost 60 years as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games.