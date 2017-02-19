Kezo Brown leaned back and screamed as the buzzer went off Sunday at Chicago State. The Simeon junior was celebrating a city title and his personal redemption. Brown scored 26 points to lead the Wolverines to a 68-64 victory against rival Morgan Park. It’s Simeon’s eighth city title.

At this point last year, this scenario seemed very unlikely. Brown barely played during his sophomore year. He was never in game shape after suffering a serious health issue the summer before the season.