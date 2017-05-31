Sox icon Hawk Harrelson will retire from booth after 2018 season

Hawk Harrelson’s final year in the White Sox’ broadcast booth will be 2018, the team announced Wednesday.

Harrelson, already working on a reduced schedule this season, will call primarily Sunday home games in 2018. The team announced a multiyear agreement with Jason Benetti, who joined the Sox’ television broadcast team in 2016, to continue as the primary play-by-play voice for the White Sox with an expanded role in the booth.

“Hawk has left a lasting imprint on the game of baseball across what will be an amazing career in the game,” Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement. “His passion for the White Sox – and for the game of baseball – is apparent in every telecast he does. There have been only a handful of broadcasters who literally have re-written the dictionary of baseball terminology and nicknames. He became the famous voice of White Sox baseball, coining well-known phrases like ‘You Can Put It On The Board’ and colorful nicknames like ‘The Big Hurt’ that will be part of baseball culture forever. There will never be another personality in the booth quite like Hawk Harrelson.”

Harrelson, 75, told the Sun-Times in March he was hoping to stay on through the 2020 season.

“It has been an amazing honor for me to deliver White Sox baseball to generations of fans,” Harrelson said in a statement released Wednesday. “I cannot thank the fans of Chicago, the White Sox and Jerry Reinsdorf enough for allowing me this fantastic career and for agreeing to my role for the 2018 season and beyond. I am proud to have been involved in this great game of baseball as a player, general manager and broadcaster, and I have always wanted to reach the eight-decade mark in this game, which I hope to do in 2019 as an ambassador for the White Sox. It’s never work when you come to a ballpark each day, and I have loved and appreciated every minute I have experienced in this great game.”

Benetti will handle expanded play-by-play duties during the 2018 season and serve as the exclusive play-by-play announcer beginning in the 2019 season. Benetti, a Chicago-area native who grew up as a White Sox fan in the Homewood-Flossmoor area, also plans to continue his duties as a national play-by-play announcer for ESPN in 2018, calling games for basketball, baseball, football and lacrosse, the Sox said in their statement.

Harrelson’s broadcasting career began in 1975 with the Boston Red Sox. He joined the White Sox broadcast booth in 1982, teaming with Hall of Famer Don Drysdale. Harrelson became general manager of the White Sox in 1986, before joining New York Yankees broadcasts in 1987-88. From 1984-89, he served as a backup color commentator on NBC’s Game of the Week. He returned to the White Sox broadcast booth in 1990.

In March, Harrelson hinted his retirement was nearing, saying, “Put it this way: It’s that time.’’