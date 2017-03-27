Swarzak looks to fill need in White Sox bullpen

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Anthony Swarzak touched 97 mph in a game the other night, which for him, at age 32, was uncharted territory.

Swarzak is used to carrying a 93-94 four-seamer in his arsenal, which the right-hander featured with the Twins for five seasons, the Indians in 2015 and Yankees in 2016. This spring, he’s had a little more life on his pitches, which he attributes to better timing as well as the Sox conditioning and training staff.

“The strength and conditioning program here has really helped me because it’s power based,” Swarzak said. “I’ve never been a big workout guy but I’m really getting stronger here in camp, and my stuff is showing because of it.”

A non-roster invitee who pitched to a 5.52 ERA in 26 relief appearances with the Yankees last season, Swarzak had already caught the Sox attention before he recorded a 97 on a radar gun against the Rangers in Surprise last Tuesday. He has been in the strike zone with consistency, is getting ahead in counts and getting his slider over for strikes. He stands a good shot at making the Opening Day roster as a long relief man.

Anthony Swarzak delivers during a game against the Cubs on Feb. 27, 2017, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

“When I touched 97 mph, that’s as high as I’ve been my entire career and I’m 32 years old,” he said. “So I’m heading in the right direction. Everything is kind of clicking. It’s all about timing and that’s clicking right now. And I’m throwing the ball where I want.”

Swarzak has 12 strikeouts and two walks in 9 1/3 innings over six appearances. He has allowed four runs. The Sox can use a long man in the bullpen, with even more urgency now that starter Carlos Rodon will likely begin the year on the disabled list, and appear to be stretching him out for multiple-innings relief work. That’s a role he held for much of his time with the Twins, for whom he led the majors with 96 relief innings in 2013 while posting a 2.91 ERA.

Swarzak has also started 32 games during his career. His next appearance is scheduled for the Cactus League finale against the Padres Wednesday, feels fit and willing.

“I really like the training staff and strength and conditioning guys here,” he said. “Everyone works really well together with a common goal and communicates, and that is big for a professional athlete.”

Opening Day is Monday, when the Sox host the Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Here is today’s lineup against the Dodgers: May cf, Anderson ss, M Cabrera lf, Frazier dh, A Garcia rf, Davidson 1b, Sanchez 2b, Narvaez c, L Garcia 3b, Holland p