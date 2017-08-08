Teams like Astros show White Sox the way

Dallas Keuchel last only four innings against the White Sox Tuesday, allowing eight runs on 10 hits. (Getty Images)

For inspiration, the White Sox looked no farther than across the diamond Tuesday at the Houston Astros.

“The envy of the league right now,’’ White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said from the Sox dugout.

The Astros, who lost 111 games in 2013, are not where they sit today – at 71-40 going into their game against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field – by accident. They unloaded most of their veteran players for prospects, drafted quite well, clicked on some trades and then began spending on free agents.

It’s a process the Sox have begun, aiming to build something like the Astros have — an outfit constructed to win not just now but for years to come.

“They’ve developed that talent, they’ve come up to the big leagues playing together, learning how to play a particular way,’’ said Sox manager Rick Renteria, who oversaw part in the initial phases of the Cubs’ successful rebuild when he managed on the North Side.

“Their talent is showing, their ability to swing the bats, run the bases, catch the ball, pitching, all of those things that you look for in a club.

“They also went through their trials and tribulations and have their bumps and bruises. They’ve also hooked themselves in a situation where they have a lot of the young core coming up at the same time, which is really exciting for them and important for any organization. I think that’s what we’re trying to do.’’

Ah, the bumps and bruises. The Sox, enduring a flurry of trades for prospects, had been beat up to the tune of a 3-19 record after the All-Star break, dropping them to a season-low 27 games under .500 going into Tuesday’s game. They were on pace to win 61 games, their lowest since they won 55 in 1970.

Not that they looked like a bottom feeder jumping to an 8-3 lead against Dallas Keuchel. Center fielder Adam Engel robbed Brian McCann of a homer with one of the Sox’ top defensive plays of the season, Kevan Smith doubled in two runs in the third and belted a two-run homer in the fourth, Avisail Garcia returned from the disabled list to single in a run in the Sox’ three-run first and doubled in the third.

Eight runs worth of damage came against Astros ace Keuchel, who was roughed up for eight runs on 10 hits in four innings.

Sox lefty Derek Holland survived six walks and qualified for the win by leaving with an 8-3 lead with two outs in the sixth.

With the second worst record in baseball going in (41-68), the Sox were well on their way to a ninth consecutive season without a postseason. Only the Mariners, Marlins and Padres have longer droughts.

Thus, the change in plans for the a front office accustomed to going for it first and worrying about the farm system later.

“We’re very aware of how others have gone whether it’s the Yankees, Houston, Cubs, Kansas City, Washington, Pittsburgh,’’ Hahn said. “And there’s been a bunch over the last several years. There’s a little something to learn from each of them.’’

Other organizations’ success stories have made it easier for the Sox to appease their fan base, too, Hahn said.

Of course, Hahn isn’t rooting against his team – he knows Renteria wants to win badly and the GM wants to see sound fundamentals and execution on the field – but it’s also a win-win knowing the worst record would reel in the No. 1 pick in the draft.

“[The Astros] picked first three years in a row before they were able to build up that critical mass getting to where they are now, and obviously they’re the envy of the league now in what they’ve been able to accomplish in terms of their rebuild,’’ Hahn said. “There are some positive things to take away from things they did. You’ll probably see us if you haven’t already see us emulating them as well.’’