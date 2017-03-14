The ever-changing Bulls rotation has new life for Nikola Mirotic

The 29 minutes of playing time Monday night for Nikola Mirotic came as a surprise.

And no one was more surprised than Mirotic.

With good reason.

The Mar. 8 loss in Orlando? Mirotic was a DNP [Did Not Play] Coach’s Decision. Two days later against Houston, another DNP Coach’s Decision. And then prior to Sunday’s embarrassing loss in Boston, the third-year Bulls forward was made inactive.

No wonder Mirotic sounded like a player that felt his days with the Bulls were all but done.

“This season has been hard,’’ Mirotic said before the loss to the Celtics. “It’s been very difficult for me to find a way to enjoy the game. There’s a lot of reasons. One of the reasons is me too. I understand that.’’

He also understood that he would be a free agent this offseason, and with the Bulls in a youth movement and already pounding the phones last month to try and move Mirotic, he figured he was just a scrimmage body for the last four weeks of the regular season.

He didn’t take into account the fluidity that remains the Bulls rotation.

Not only was Mirotic back in against the Hornets – scoring 24 points in those 29 minutes – but Rajon Rondo was back in the starting lineup since losing that spot in late December, while former starting point guard Jerian Grant was now a DNP.

Confusing?

Nah, just the state of Bulls basketball these days as they try and walk an almost impossible line of developing younger players and making a run at the postseason.

Besides the latest decisions on Mirotic, Rondo and Grant in the Hornets game, coach Fred Hoiberg also seemed to tighten the rotation, sitting Paul Zipser and Michael Carter-Williams the entire game, and limiting the minutes for Joffrey Lauvergne [three minutes played] and newly-acquired point guard Cameron Payne [11 minutes].

Yet, even with the new-look ending a five-game losing streak, Hoiberg still wouldn’t show his hand as far as keeping the rotation tighter.

“We’ll see how it all plays out,’’ Hoiberg said. “A lot of it will depend on how the flow of the game is going, how guys are playing. We’ll see who has it going on a certain night and we’ll roll with those guys.’’

That was fine with Mirotic, who was just glad to have an opportunity once again.

“It means a lot,’’ Mirotic said of his performance. “I was inactive [Sunday] and I didn’t play the last three games. Coach wanted me to be ready, so I’ve been working myself in the weight room, extra shooting, and really came to the game [against Charlotte] with a lot of energy. And I was very positive.’’

He had some help.

“Me and Jimmy [Butler] talked to Niko before the game and told him we need him, man,’’ veteran Dwyane Wade said. “We’re not going to make the playoffs without him, and we just want to let him know that we need his focus, we need his ability to shoot the ball.

“And I think getting that confidence and then going out there, he came right in the game firing it up. We need that. We won’t make the playoffs without Niko playing good basketball. Will he get 24 every night? No, but just his ability to be on the floor and make shots, it’s huge for our team.’’

Huge for Mirotic, as well.

While he might not be in the future plans for the Bulls, the 6-foot-10 former Spanish League standout still has a future in the NBA when the market opens up once again this summer.

That’s his approach these days. If Mirotic can help the Bulls make the playoffs, great. But this is an audition for his next team, as well.

“Obviously I was not happy with situation,’’ Mirotic said. “Nobody is happy sitting on the bench and not playing, and I was too. But like I said, there’s not too much I could do. Just work on myself, be ready, and the chance came. Try to prove it. I want to forget about this game as quick as I can because I want to stay ready, stay aggressive.’’

Hoiberg did indicate that players with the hot hand will continue to get playing time, but the entire locker room also knows that it could change very quickly.

“This group inside this locker room has been great with everything, as much as you can,’’ Wade said of the ever-changing lineups. “It’s been a good showcase of everybody sticking together.’’